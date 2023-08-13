Person found dead by SWAT team at Cedar Park hotel

A person has been found dead by SWAT personnel at a hotel, says the Cedar Park Police Department.

CPPD reported at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13 that officers and SWAT personnel were at the Best Western hotel at 425 E. Whitestone Boulevard in reference to a high-risk warrant service.

Less than two hours later, CPPD says when members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team entered the location, they found a person deceased.

MORE CEDAR PARK NEWS

The death investigation has been turned over to Cedar Park police detectives.