Person found dead by SWAT team at Cedar Park hotel
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A person has been found dead by SWAT personnel at a hotel, says the Cedar Park Police Department.
CPPD reported at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13 that officers and SWAT personnel were at the Best Western hotel at 425 E. Whitestone Boulevard in reference to a high-risk warrant service.
Less than two hours later, CPPD says when members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team entered the location, they found a person deceased.
MORE CEDAR PARK NEWS
- Teenager killed in Cedar Park crash; police investigating
- Bomb squad investigation in Cedar Park linked to explosion at St. David's: APD
- Parmer Lane Fire: Large brush fire fully contained, burns 37 acres in Cedar Park
The death investigation has been turned over to Cedar Park police detectives.