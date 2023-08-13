Teenager killed in Cedar Park crash; police investigating
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal car crash that killed a teenage driver.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of E. Whitestone Boulevard, just off US 183, on Aug. 12.
Police have identified the driver as 18-year-old Elisa Jean Winters of Leander, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Cedar Park police are reminding drivers of the importance of staying alert, watching out for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and driving at safe speeds.