Person hit by Cap Metro bus in South Austin

A person has been hospitalized after being hit by a Capital Metro bus on South Congress near Krebs in South Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department responded to the incident on March 2 at around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is the second Cap Metro bus involved in an accident this week. On February 27, two children and five adults were hurt after a car ran a red light and a bus collided with it.

