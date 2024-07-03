Expand / Collapse search

Austin police release images of person of interest in connection to woman's death

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 3, 2024 2:29pm CDT
Southeast Austin
Alyssa Rivera

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department released new images of a person of interest in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman.

Police said they are still investigating the murder of 34-year-old Alyssa Ann Rivera.

On Friday, June 21, around 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a call of a dead body in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road. The caller said they saw what appeared to be a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman, later identified as 34-year-old Alyssa Rivera, in an abandoned house.

The Austin Police Department released new images of a person of interest in connection to the death of a 34-year-old woman.

On July 3, police released new images of a possible person of interest.

Detectives believe Rivera was murdered at the home by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.  You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.