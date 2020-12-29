Person killed after crashing car into tree in North Austin

A person has been killed after crashing their car into a tree in North Austin.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of Scofield Parkway near Range Horse Road at around 1 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Austin Police Department says traffic is shut down in both directions in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

