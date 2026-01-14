Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde school shooting trial: Wednesday to begin with continued witness testimony

By
Published  January 14, 2026 7:00am CST
Uvalde, Texas School Shooting
    • Testimony continues Wednesday in the trial of a former Uvalde school officer charged in the 2022 shooting.
    • Jurors have heard from teachers, district staff, family of victims, and experts about the response at Robb Elementary.
    • Prosecutors argue the officer failed to act as 19 students and two teachers were killed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales is in court again Wednesday morning as witness testimony continues. 

Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Prosecutors say he didn't act quickly enough during the 2022 massacre, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. 

Testimony is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. FOX Local will stream the proceedings at this page.

An outburst from the courtroom gallery led to a warning from the judge at the trial for a former Uvalde police officer. The case rests on whether Adrian Gonzales did what he was trained to do when responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School. But the judge said any more disruptions could lead to a mistrial.

Trial for former Uvalde officer

The backstory:

So far in the trial, witness testimony has been heard from former teachers who sheltered in classrooms and district employees who were on the scene during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Forensic experts and federal agents have also weighed in on video from the shooting and evidence examined at the scene. 

Relatives of victims in the shooting have shared their stories as well. Tuesday, the sister of a victim made an emotional outburst in court, causing a disturbance in which she was escorted from the building. 

During Tuesday's testimony, just after a witness was excused from the stand, a woman made an outburst in the gallery. She was escorted from the courtroom. Afterwards, the judge talked about how outbursts like that would give him no choice but to call a mistrial. 

Nearly 400 officers responded to the school on May 24, 2022. More than 70 minutes passed before a tactical team entered, killing the shooter.

