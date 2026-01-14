Uvalde school shooting trial: Wednesday to begin with continued witness testimony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales is in court again Wednesday morning as witness testimony continues.
Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Prosecutors say he didn't act quickly enough during the 2022 massacre, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Testimony is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. FOX Local will stream the proceedings at this page.
Trial for former Uvalde officer
The backstory:
So far in the trial, witness testimony has been heard from former teachers who sheltered in classrooms and district employees who were on the scene during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Forensic experts and federal agents have also weighed in on video from the shooting and evidence examined at the scene.
Relatives of victims in the shooting have shared their stories as well. Tuesday, the sister of a victim made an emotional outburst in court, causing a disturbance in which she was escorted from the building.
Nearly 400 officers responded to the school on May 24, 2022. More than 70 minutes passed before a tactical team entered, killing the shooter.
Read more:
