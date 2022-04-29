Person on scooter dies after crash with vehicle in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A person who was riding a scooter has died after a crash in East Austin.
The crash happened at East 7th Street and Gunter early this morning when the person collided with a vehicle.
Austin-Travis County EMS performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the person died.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
Officials say it's not clear if the driver will face any charges.