Personal watercraft banned on Lake Austin this Memorial Day weekend

Personal watercraft, including wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and other similar devices, will be prohibited on Lake Austin this Memorial Day weekend.

The ban, which only applies to Lake Austin, will be in place starting at sunset on Friday, May 28 and ending at sunrise on Tuesday, June 1.

Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards are not part of the ban, along with watercraft designed for sitting or standing in the vessel.

The annual ban of personal watercraft is necessary to ensure the safety of the large number of people that make use of the lake and parks over the holiday weekend, says the Austin Police Department.

Officers with APD's Parks and Lake Patrol will be patrolling Lake Austin and urging people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. All boaters are also urged to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.