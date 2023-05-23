Personal watercrafts banned on Lake Austin for Memorial Day weekend

The Austin Police Department (APD) Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing the City Ordnance that prohibits the use and operation of personal watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin.

This ban will go into effect beginning at sunset on Friday, May 26 through Tuesday, May 30, at sunrise, as outlined in Ordinance 8-5-81.

Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can still be used along with watercraft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.

The annual ban on personal watercraft is necessary to ensure the safety of many people using the lake and parks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This ban only applies to Lake Austin.

Police will patrol Lake Austin this holiday weekend and urge people using waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Police urge all boaters to practice safe boating and to call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or emergencies.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Police Department want the public to enjoy the parks and lakes but urge people to make this a safe holiday.

City Ordinance: 8-5-81 Watercraft and other motorized craft on Lake Austin: