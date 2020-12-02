Pet medical insurance provider's list of top names for pets in 2020

Trupanion, a medical insurance provider for pets, looked at its database of more than 530,000 dogs and cats and found the top 50 dog names and top 50 cat names for 2020.

The company says it's noticed an uptick in COVID-related pet names since the pandemic began in March. Many people welcomed new pets into their homes while quarantining and decided to give them a name like Corona, Rona, Covi, and even COVID. Some even decided to name their pet Fauci, after infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

But none of the COVID names made the top 10 for either dogs or cats but there were some names appearing on both lists.

Cocker spaniel relaxing with a cat, Canis familiaris, indoors. (Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The top 10 dog names of 2020:

Bella Charlie Luna Lucy Max Bailey Daisy Cooper Molly Lola

The top dog names from 11-50 in order are Buddy, Sadie, Maggie, Coco, Rocky, Sophie, Stella, Chloe, Teddy, Milo, Oliver, Bentley, Bear, Lily, Rosie, Tucker, Harley, Riley, Ruby, Zoey, Penny, Duke, Toby, Gracie, Jack, Winston, Murphy, Piper, Mia, Leo, Roxy, Louie, Jax, Ellie, Zeus, Abby, Willow, Ginger, and Nala.



(Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The top 10 cat names of 2020:

Luna Bella Oliver Charlie Lucy Leo Max Milo Lily Simba

The top cat names from 11-50 in order are Kitty, Chloe, Shadow, Jack, Loki, Oreo, Daisy, Smokey, Willow, Molly, Sophie, Tiger, Nala, Oscar, Mia, Gracie, Jasper, Tigger, Lola, Pepper, Buddy, Cleo, Toby, Coco, Pumpkin, Stella, Kitten, Simon, Ginger, George, Rosie, Lucky, Gizmo, Felix, Callie, Maggie, Zoe, Midnight, Boots, and Rocky.