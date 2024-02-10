Sad about a breakup? PF Chang's Valentine's Day freebee is for the broken-hearted

article

PF Chang’s Valentine’s Day specials have breakups in mind: the Chinese fusion chain is offering free dumplings to people who’ve been dumped.

"While P.F. Chang’s hosts many couples for Valentine’s dates, the brand wants to treat fans who are in need of some heartbreak comfort food," PF Chang’s said in a news release.

The restaurant chain cited statistics from Bumble that say 19% of people have gone through a breakup around Valentine’s Day. The holiday’s focus on love and couples can make a breakup even harder.

"At P.F. Chang's, we believe in embracing every chapter of our guests' lives, even the ones marked by heartbreak," Elisa Cordova, director of brand marketing for P.F. Chang’s, said in a prepared statement. "Breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don’t."

In addition to Valentine’s Day, the dumplings promotion also coincides with National Breakup Day on Feb. 21, according to PF Chang’s.

PF Chang’s breakup dumplings: How to get them

From now through the end of February 2024, PF Chang’s said the "newly single" can text 855-697-6181 with CHANGSDUMPLINGS and their breakup story or screenshot.

FILE - Pork dumplings (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

They’ll receive instructions for redeeming a six-count of shrimp or pork dumplings for dine-in or delivery. A purchase of $1 or more is required to cash in on the free dumplings.

The free dumplings are not available at P.F. Chang’s To Go or Pagoda Asian Grill locations.