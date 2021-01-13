Pflugerville COVID-19 test site changes to appointment only

Beginning January 13, the Pflugerville COVID-19 test site will change from a walk-up site to an appointment-only site.

Officials say the change was made in order to help manage the increase in demand for COVID-19 tests in the Pflugerville area. They say by using a pre-registration system, as most APH-managed test sites currently do, people will have reduced wait times and the test site staff will be able to better manage the increased demand in testing.

People wishing to sign up for a test at the Downtown Pflugerville test site can visit curative.com and reserve a spot. Those without internet access can call (833) 213-0643 to set up an appointment.

The site is managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in partnership with Austin Public Health and the City of Pflugerville.

