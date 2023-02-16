Pflugerville fire warns of risks of burning brush; fire hydrants not working in one area

The Pflugerville Fire Department is warning people about burning brush left over from the ice storm.

Officials say it may be tempting to burn the brush, but it's not worth the fire risk with the high winds and low humidity.

Fire Chief Nick Perkins says they've responded to four fires that were attributed to burning brush. One happened on Yager Lane.

"Between the accumulation of brush, the high fire danger, and many people that are considering burning but have never burned before, we're seeing an increase in fires that are not permitted," he said.

He says whether burning debris is legal depends on where you live, and if it is legal, you need a permit from the fire department. Call them if you're not sure if you're allowed to. They're temporarily waiving fees but still require permits.

The Pflugerville Fire Department is warning people about burning brush left over from the ice storm. (Pflugerville Fire Department)

Officials say other there are other options:

The City of Pflugerville residents and the extraterritorial jurisdiction are eligible for curbside pickup.

Travis County residents can drop off limbs, brush and other vegetation at the recycling plant in South East Travis County.

Residents in the area with physical or financial limitations can call the Austin Disaster Relief Network to request assistance 512-806-0800.

"We have an immense understanding of what the public's going through, that's why we're waiving fees, we're here to help, but unfortunately those rules are put in place for a very good reason," Perkins said.

Firefighters also responded to a house on Millhouse Drive.

The owner, who didn't want to go on camera, says he wasn't burning brush, but rather using an electric fuel pump that arced causing a spark, and likely flew into a brush pile that had been sitting there for about a year.

Officials say the fire hydrants weren't working.

"The fire hydrants that were closest in that area were very low performing hydrants, very little water was coming out, so we had to rely on existing water that's on the trucks and then utilizing what little water there is in the hydrant," Perkins said.

The hydrants are maintained by Manville Water Supply.

"We made sure to notify that company about the deficiencies," Perkins said.

FOX 7 reached out to them as well, but haven't heard back.

The homeowner says he thinks if the hydrants were working, it would've saved the house.

That issue, high winds, and grass fires around the structure all made the job more difficult for firefighters.

"It slows down our ability to attack the fire quickly and efficiently, and it just makes the fire burn that much hotter, quicker, it makes these incidents that much more challenging," Perkins said.