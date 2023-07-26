Local firefighter visits Japan for training

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Anderson visits the Tokyo Fire Department Headquarters. (Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2)

Local firefighters are learning about how fire safety is approached around the world, thanks to a recent trip to Japan.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 Deputy Assistant Chief, Michael Anderson, visited the Tokyo Fire Department Headquarters to participate in training initiatives and learn about community safety engagement efforts.

He also visited centers such as the Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Center, which provides hands-on training to employees, students, neighborhood associations, and more on disaster prevention and response.

The center focuses on 3 main areas: earthquakes, smoke and firefighting, and even has a virtual reality (VR) component.

(Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2)

The trip to Japan was in affiliation with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.