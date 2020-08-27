Pflugerville ISD asking for name suggestions for new schools

Pflugerville ISD is asking for submissions for the names of two new PfISD schools.

Community members have been invited to submit name suggestions for the new elementary and middle schools.

The school district says suggestions can be submitted via an online survey and may include "historical, geographical or community sites; or a significant individual or family making a significant contribution to public education in the district."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

In 2018, voters approved a $332 million bond issue to include the construction of three new schools, including two currently under construction adjacent to Weiss High School.

Advertisement

Both "Elementary 22 and Middle School 7" construction is slated to be completed in the fall of 2021.

The surveys for name suggestions can be accessed at:

Elementary 22

Middle School 7

The district says that name suggestions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on September 17.

Elementary 22 will provide:

117,000 square feet of space

Classrooms with double doors

A "Maker Space" for hands-on STEM activities

A Community Room for educational opportunities and meetings

Dedicated outdoor learning spaces

Energy-efficient LED lighting

Middle School 7 will provide:

196,000 square feet of space

27 general studios

Nine science labs

Two art labs

Three special education spaces with kitchen and sensory rooms

Band and choir rooms with practice and ensemble rooms

2,000 square-foot multipurpose room

Two gymnasiums with locker rooms

A parent room for the community

PfISD veteran administrator and recent principal of Murchison Elementary, Reese Weirich was selected principal for Elementary 22.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity Dr. Killian and the Board of Trustees are allowing me,” Weirich said. “I am looking forward to my new challenge. It is an honor to lead PfISD’s newest elementary school, and I aim to be a servant leader and make it a special place for our students to learn and grow together.”

Former Westview Middle School principal Jorge Franco has been named principal for Middle School 7, according to the district.

For more Pflugerville news, click here.