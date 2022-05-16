Pflugerville ISD food services offers free summer meals for children

Pflugerville ISD and Aramark Food Services have partnered up to offer lunch to children this summer through the USDA summer meals program.

This summer, Aramark Food Services will be providing free lunch meals to children at select Pflugerville ISD campuses. Any child under the age of 18 may come and eat.

Participants do not need to register, or be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to do so. Visitors are asked to sign in at each school’s front office or Extended Day Program check-in desk for security reasons.

For more information on USDA’s and TDA’s summer meals program or to find a location near you, call 2-1-1, text FOODTX to 304-304 or visit: summerfood.org .

Locations and times of meals can be viewed below: