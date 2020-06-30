Pflugerville ISD offering virtual college application boot camp for Class of 2021

Pflugerville ISD's College and Career Advising is offering a "virtual boot camp" to help the Class of 2021 with their college applications.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. The boot camp will be set up open-house style so participants may come and go as they please.

Seniors from all district high schools and their family members are eligible to participate and will be able to receive assistance on the college application process from essays, résumé tips, steps of the application process, and more.

PfISD college and career counselors will be available for assistance during the virtual boot camp, along with various college admissions counselors. Topics to be covered include:

Beginning the College Application (Apply Texas, Common Application, etc.)

Essay Writing (General Tips, Choosing a Topic, Brainstorming Ideas, Editing, etc.)

Short Answers (General Tips, Choosing a Topic, Brainstorming Ideas, Editing, etc.)

Resume Building (formatting, what to include, editing, etc.)

SAT/ACT Testing (signing up for the SAT/ACT, Understanding when to go Test Optional, etc.)

Requesting a Transcript (How/when to request a transcript, how to self-report your academic record, etc.)

Those looking to attend must complete this Google Form to participate.