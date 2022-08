article

Pflugerville police are asking for assistance finding a missing 90-year-old woman.

Police said they are looking for Betty Prout, 90. She was last seen near Yale Drive around 12:18 p.m. on August 16, and is wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.

She is about 5 ft. 1 in. and 90 pounds.

If you find her, police said to call 911 immediately.