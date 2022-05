article

Pflugerville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said they are looking for Yaslin De La O-Romero. She was last seen Tuesday, May 17 and was wearing a maroon sweater.

If anyone has seen her, or is aware of her whereabouts, contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6731 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.