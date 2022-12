article

Pflugerville police need your help finding a man wanted for sexual assault and tampering with a witness.

Investigators say Gary Cortez Thompson is 5'10" tall and about 170 pounds.

He's 20 years old.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, go to rb.gy/hqoqli or call the tip line at (512) 990-6700.

Police say you should not try to apprehend or detain him yourself.