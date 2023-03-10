Thousands lose power in Pflugerville after a semi hit a utility pole

Around 3,600 Oncor customers lost power Friday morning in Pflugerville after a semi hit a utility pole.

Oncor says the truck took down a feeder line knocking out power around 8:30 a.m.

Pflugerville Recreation Center and Utility Billing office had to close because of the power outages.

City Hall lost internet and phones, the Library also lost internet, and traffic lights were out across town.

Oncor says all power was restored by 12:21 a.m. once crews were able to replace the pole.

To see if there's a power outage in your area, you can check the Oncor power outage map.