More than 1,000 customers lost power Monday night in Pflugerville, and hundreds are still in the dark.

Oncor tells FOX 7 that there was a cable failure in an underground line around 7:30 p.m. Monday, knocking out power to 1,242 customers.

As of noon on Tuesday, there are still 630 customers affected.

Oncor says it's hoping to have power restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday.