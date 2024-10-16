Pflugerville Prop A would reduce firefighter funding by half

The brief The debate is heating up on Prop A for Pflugerville residents. With Prop A, voters are being asked whether to reduce the tax by half.



A penny may not seem to be like a lot, but as a sales tax it adds up. Residents in Pflugerville and Wells Branch have been paying a one cent sales tax for the past decade to help supplement firefighting protection that’s provided by Travis Co ESD 2.

With Prop A, voters are being asked whether to reduce the tax by half. The cut is estimated to total almost $20 million.

"Prop A will defund the Pflugerville Fire Department, also known as Travis County ESD Number 2," said Trevor Stokes.

Stokes, who is the President of Pflugerville Professional Firefighters Association, claims Prop A will affect 40% of the operational budget for Travis Co ESD2.

"What that means to the residents means a number of things. First and foremost, we're going to lose our ISO one rating. That's the highest rating. Only 1% of fire departments in the nation have achieved that rating. That's going to mean an immediate increase to insurance premiums for homes and businesses within the district. The other thing it's going to do is it's going to close 3 or 4 stations. That's going to mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 firefighters that are going get laid off," said Stokes.

A group called Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation got Prop A on the November ballot.

"I think in this situation, it is time for lower taxes," said PRRT spokesperson David Rogers.

Rogers told FOX 7 Travis Co ESD2 will not be defunded by Prop A.

"It is reducing the funding, but not to a degree that causes any danger. Their annual budget this year for spending was $39 million. Their and their revenue this year was $45 million. If this passes, their revenue next year will be $43 million or 10% more than they are spending this year. They will have plenty of money to provide all the services. They don't need to lay off a single firefighter or paramedic, and they do not have to reduce service for a second. They have all the money in the world they have. In addition to that, their financial reserves are $39 million. That's money in the bank," said Rogers.

The two opposing sides also disagree over the original intent for the tax.

"When they were providing ambulance service, which was the purpose of the tax increase in the first place, it was entirely legitimate that they get that money. But in 2021, they took ambulance service away from the city of Pflugerville, but they're still taking the taxes. If somebody quit their job, you don't keep paying them. It's that simple. And the city of Pflugerville has now stepped up and is providing that service," said Rogers.

Stokes responded by saying the claim about the tax specifically being for ambulance services was not true.

"The tax that was received in 2014 was to equip and train firefighters with less capacity on fire trucks. There is nothing about ambulances either in the ballot language or the material that was put out by the district," said Stokes.

Voting for Prop A, according to Rogers, will save a family of four about $1,400 a year. Stokes doubts that, saying he believes the city may bring back the tax to help pay for new development projects.

If Prop A is approved by voters, the cut, FOX 7 was told, will not take effect until April 2025.