Pflugerville requiring masks inside all city-owned facilities

The City of Pflugerville has announced that face masks will be required inside all city-owned facilities. This includes City Hall and City Council Chambers, the Recreation Center, Library, Justice Center, Animal Welfare Services, Planning & Development Services, and other city offices.

The Pflugerville City Council approved the resolution on August 18.

"Wearing a face mask continues to be, aside from vaccination, one of the most important actions everyone can take to slow the spread of COVID-19," the City of Pflugerville said in a press release. "The City of Pflugerville encourages all local businesses and organizations to require masks in accordance with the CDC’s and Austin Public Health’s most recent guidelines."

Anyone over the age of six will be required to wear a face-covering while inside a city property.

