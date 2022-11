Pflugerville police have identified a man who they say was killed during a disturbance on November 23.

Investigators say they arrived in the 16700 block of N. Heatherwilde just after 6:30 a.m. and found Richard Gomez with a single gunshot wound.

EMS and officers attempted life-saving efforts, but Gomez died at the scene.

Pflugerville police say the suspect is being cooperative, and the case is still under investigation.