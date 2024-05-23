Philadelphia couple, ages 102 and 100, get married in 'total surprise' to their families

article

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Marjorie Fiterman, age 102, and Bernie Littman, age 100, of Philadelphia, who just got married on Sunday, May 19, at the senior living facility where they first met.

They began dating nearly a decade ago.

Rabbi Adam Wohlberg officiated at the wedding, noting the couple was unlike most others that he'd married in the past.

"Most of the couples I marry these days met on some kind of dating app," said Wohlberg at the wedding ceremony in remarks shared with Fox News Digital.

He continued, "I much prefer the old ways. You live in the same building, you bump into each other, and you fall in love."

That, he said, is a "no-frills" description of how the couple came to be.

Fiterman and Littman began dating over nine years ago, Littman's granddaughter Sarah Sicherman told Fox News Digital.

Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, were married on May 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. The two had been in a relationship for the past nine years. (Sarah Sicherman)

They met at their assisted living facility. Both were previously married.

"We were all thrilled that he found someone to do activities and spend time with," she said.

Their relationship continued to grow over the years, said Sicherman. She said the two of them were "so lucky to have found each other and be a support to each other, especially during the pandemic ."

Given their advanced ages , most of Littman's family did not think he would be looking to get married ever again. Littman had been married for 65 years to his late wife Bernice; they had two children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren together.

As for the new couple, "we assumed they would just live out their days status quo," Sicherman told Fox News Digital. "It was certainly a surprise."

Wohlberg, too, acknowledged how unusual the couple was.

Four generations of the Littman family gathered to celebrate the wedding of Bernie Littman (seated in center, with white flower on his lapel) and Marjorie Fiterman (seated, far left, with flowers on her right wrist). (Sarah Sicherman) Expand

He said he did not need to give the couple the advice he would typically deliver at a wedding, saying that "each of you has already amassed a lifetime of wisdom and experience, and your attitudes, feelings and opinions are pretty well formulated at this point."

The rabbi added , "That’s not to suggest that you won’t continue to learn and develop as people. But I think it is safe to say each of you, what you know and understand about each other, is exactly what the future holds for you and your partner. And what you have determined you love about each other — well, those things are not about to change," he said.

"I don’t know if you ever imagined finding love again after Morris passed from this world," Wohlberg said to Fiterman, referring to her husband of many years who died in 1999. "But then Bernie appeared and you realized that someone incredibly special had come into your life."

The two had their first date nine years ago, on the day that one of Littman's great-granddaughters was born. They met earlier at a costume party .

Initially, they did not believe they'd get married.

But they "eventually reached the point where being not just close friends — but husband and wife — felt like the right step to take," said Wohlberg.

And while they got married at the century mark, Wohlberg pointed out that they very nearly crossed paths in college.

Both were students at the University of Pennsylvania at the same time. They were studying for different degrees in different departments, however, and did not know each other.

"I am already picturing the two of you on the cover of the alumni magazine’s next edition," the rabbi joked.

On Facebook, family and friends have been leaving congratulatory messages for them.

"This is beautiful! Mazel tov!" one person wrote.

Another said, "May they bloom in each other's presence and laugh together every moment. I love that their families are clearly delighted about it."

Wrote someone else, " This is incredible. Love all the love!"

The two are believed to be the oldest aggregate age of a newly married couple, Sicherman told Fox News Digital — an accomplishment that may be officially recognized before too long.