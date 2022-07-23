San Gabriel Fire: Photos, videos of 500-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill

The San Gabriel Fire in Liberty Hill has burned 500 acres and was 25% contained as of Saturday night, according to officials.

Viewers from neighboring subdivisions and roadways are submitting photos and videos of the scene to FOX 7.

To stay up to date with the latest information on the San Gabriel Fire, click here.

Approximately 200 homes near the fire were evacuated and as of Saturday night, evacuees were being allowed to return home. Residents near the evacuation area have shared photos of the scene:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ View of wildfire from Oaks of San Gabriel (Cassie Dunnam)

Raul Gonzales, a resident that lives near the location of the wildfire evacuated his home.

"We received a text to evacuate, so we decided to leave. We live in Santa Rita Ranch north and currently there’s only one entrance and one exit to our subdivision, so decided to leave just in case. Yes we took the video as we were coming to the intersection of Tierra Rosa and Elizabeth Parkway," Gonzales said.

Gonzales shared the following video with FOX 7:

Firefighter planes were recorded landing on Lake Georgetown by a viewer named Wes. He says the video below was taken next to the Jim Hogg Boat Ramp after officials reportedly evacuated the lake.

In this video filmed by FOX 7's Meredith Aldis, an airtanker can be seen dropping retardant on the now 500-acre wildfire in an attempt to slow its progression.

Shelby Eastwood took this video of the plumes of smoke seen from Santa Rita South.

Hilary Young shared this video with FOX 7 of another airtanker dropping flame retardant on the Liberty Hill wildfire.