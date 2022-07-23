San Gabriel Fire: 250-acre wildfire in Liberty Hill 10% contained

article

The San Gabriel wildfire in Liberty Hill is now an estimated 250 acres and is currently 10% contained, officials say.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire on Tower Road, including the Liberty Hill Fire Department, Travis County STAR Flight and the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, four large airtankers and three fire bosses.

Everyone within a two-mile radius is currently being evacuated. So far 200 homes have been evacuated, says Williamson County Emergency Services. Santa Rita Middle School has been up as a shelter for those being evacuated.

FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis is at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY BELOW FOR VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES FROM AROUND THE AREA.