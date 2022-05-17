Host a picnic with Picnic Parlour, ATX: Austin Luxury Picnics

Have you been wanting to host for friends and family without having to deal with the setup and clean up?

An Austin small business is now available to help you create a dreamy luxury picnic experience for any occasion.

All you have to do is choose your picnic style, place, and time and Picnic Parlour, ATX: Austin Luxury Picnics will arrive one hour before your reservation and have everything ready for you before you arrive! At the end of your reservation, their crew will also come back to clean up.

Their picnics can be set up almost anywhere in Austin if it’s a private location like your house or yard. They also have pre-selected picnic locations, which can be found while booking.

Permit or venue fees may apply to some locations. A mileage fee will also be added to any package for locations over 25 miles from 78723.

Picnic Parlour, ATX no longer sets up picnics at Zilker Park, Auditorium Shores, and Mount Bonnell.

"We love these parks, but Austin Parks and Rec. has prohibited luxury picnics at these locations," Picnic Parlour, ATX explains on their website. "You may see other companies setting up at these parks, but they are risking having their picnic shut down and incurring a fine."

Below are some FAQ highlighted on the Picnic Parlour, ATX website:

How do I book a picnic?

Fill out a form here, or you can email, or contact Picnic Parlour, ATX via social media. After they confirm your picnic needs, they will collect a 50% non-refundable deposit to reserve your time. The remaining balance is due 48 hours before your picnic reservation.

How far in advance do I need to book?

Picnic reservations can be made 3 months in advance. Picnic Parlour, ATX recommends reserving your picnic at least 1 week in advance. Upon availability, they can accept reservations made 72 hours in advance. Please keep in mind picnics book quickly and some City of Austin parks require at least an 18 days advance notice. It’s best to book as far in advance so you can reserve your perfect date!

Will food and beverage be provided?

Sparkling water is included with every package. Charcuterie boards, brunch boards, desserts, or pastries can be added to any of our picnic packages for an additional charge.

We do not provide alcohol. Any alcoholic beverages will need to be provided by the party host.

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Absolutely! You can bring your own food and drinks to any picnic. Please keep in mind some public parks may have alcohol restrictions.

What if I need to cancel my picnic?

Picnic Parlour, ATX does not offer refunds, but will reschedule your picnic within 90 days of your original booking date if you cancel within 48 hours of your reservation.

What happens if it rains?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Austin weather is unpredictable. If we get rain on the day of your picnic, Picnic Parlour, ATX will happily reschedule for another available day and time. They can also move your picnic indoors. Rainy days do make for cozy indoor picnics!