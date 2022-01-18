Rolling Pines Fire: Residents in Bastrop County being evacuated

article

Residents in Bastrop County are being asked to evacuate due to a wildfire, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

The wildfire began within the 100 block of Park Road 1A. It is currently still south of SH21 and making its way to Lake Bastrop. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Crews with the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to save structures near the Rolling Pines Fire. The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service's Twitter.

The fire is currently very active and aviation resources have reportedly been ordered to assist. The wildfire is linked to a controlled burn that took place earlier today at the state park, according to Steven Sarabia.

As of 3:20 p.m., residents along Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane, and Lisa Lane are being asked to evacuate. Residents at Pine Hill Estates, including Pine Hill Drive and roads in between, were asked to evacuate around 2:55 p.m.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative's network is currently unavailable, including access to member services, outage reporting, and the outage map. The electric utility cooperative said it was due to the Rolling Pines Fire on Twitter.

