Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in Georgia after allegedly choking pregnant girlfriend, reports say

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti has reportedly been arrested in Georgia after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument about a paternity test.

TMZ reports that the arrest affidavit showed the victim told Fulton County police that Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, grabbed her throat and held her until she could barely breathe on Dec. 20.

The woman reportedly told police that she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time and thought she was going to die.

According to TMZ's report, the woman claimed the incident began when she tried to talk to Carter about the baby, which led to an argument over a paternity test that escalated into the alleged physical attack.

The woman says she was able to get away thanks to a witness, but she says he tried to pull her out of a car and stop her from using the vehicle's SOS feature to report the attack police.

Jordan Carter (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

TMZ says police wrote in the incident report that the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

Carter is charged with felony aggravated assault.

In a statement to TMZ, the rapper's attorney Brian Steel says that Carter was "falsely accused."