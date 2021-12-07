Playful dog returns package to delivery driver

This Labrador lived up to his "retriever" name.

Megan Sand's doorbell camera footage showed her 8-year-old dog named Nixon returning a package to a FedEx delivery driver after he'd dropped it off at her front door.

The video showed the playful dog grabbing the package seconds after the driver left it at Sand's doorstep, then running down the driveway with his tail wagging.

The driver could be heard laughing at the sight of Nixon dutifully bringing back the item.

Sand said Nixon becomes "very excited" when anyone comes to the house and is particularly fond of delivery people, who all know Nixon and give him treats.

"Nixon will run and hop into their truck, walk in the back with them, then follow them to our front door and then back to their truck," Sand said.

However, she said that this was the first time her dog has ever returned a package to a driver.

Storyful contributed to this report.