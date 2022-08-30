Polaris issues stop ride/stop sale over snowmobile fire risk

Minnesotans getting ready to pull their Polaris snowmobiles out of storage might want to get their machine checked at a dealership after the Medina-based company determined a fire risk is possible that with degraded fuel after extended storage on some models.

Model Year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmobiles may pose a risk of fire due to electrostatic discharge (ESD) inside the fuel tank, according to an announcement from the company. Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers.

Polaris has so far identified 30 reports of fuel tank ruptures, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of injury. Around 230,000 machines were affected globally.

In the announcement, Polaris said it was "currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers."

Customers can expect to be contacted once a resolution is determined, with the company warning to not attempt to fix machines themselves.

For many, Minnesota's unofficial kick-off to winter — HayDays grass drags in North Branch — is right around the corner.