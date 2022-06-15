Police asking for assistance in finding vehicle involved in North Austin crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) Vehicular Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that was involved in a crash on Feb. 1.

Police said the crash happened at 3:17 a.m. near the 2000 block of N IH 35 NB.

The driver of the Dodge spoke with witnesses but left the scene heading toward Manor Road exit before officers arrived.

Detectives believe the vehicle's driver may be able to provide more information about the crash investigation.

The vehicle is described as a:

2011-13 Dodge Journey

Light-color (possibly grey, white, or silver)

Missing driver-side mirror

Possible collision damage to driver side

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the driver and/or vehicle is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.