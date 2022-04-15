Suspect in custody after NW Houston police chase, deadly multi-vehicle crash

article

A suspect is in the hospital and will be charged following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly multi-vehicle crash in northwest Houston.

The crash occurred in the 15300 block of Hempstead Road.

According to Assistant Chief Ban Tien with the Hospital Police Department, an officer saw a group consistent with a street takeover and driving recklessly in the 2900 block of Gessner, just after 6 p.m.

Tien said the officer attempted to investigate the reckless driving when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle.

The driver, who is said to be in his 20s and is the suspect, refused to stop, fled in a vehicle, and led police on a high speed pursuit that lasted approximately 10 minutes, police said.

Tien said the suspect was traveling northbound on Hempstead disregarded a red light, blew through the red light at a high rate of speed, and struck a vehicle at the intersection.

That's when, police said, the collision caused a chain reaction crash. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, including the suspect's vehicle.

An innocent driver, who was in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, was killed in the collision. A passenger who was also in the vehicle, an Asian female in her mid 30s, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in ‘highly critical’ condition, police said.

The other drivers involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.

Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office - Vehicular Crimes Division, said the suspect will be charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon, as there was a pistol in the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for observation and is expected to be released on Friday night where he will be taken to the Harris County Jail.