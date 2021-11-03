Suspect in custody following overnight big rig pursuit across 2 counties, standoff

An hours-long pursuit across Los Angeles and Ventura counties that turned into a standoff eventually came to an end the following morning on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana, officials said.

The pursuit began around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Glendale and last for nearly 12 hours.

SkyFOX flew over the chase as the semi-truck led the California Highway Patrol on a slow, but steady pursuit. SkyFOX was initially over Glendale before the chase extended to Sun Valley, parts of the San Fernando Valley and then Simi Valley in Ventura County.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Bryan Santana, eventually made his way back to Los Angeles County, once again driving across the San Fernando Valley. It took at least eight spike strips for the big rig to slow down. CHP deployed spike strips on the 101 and 118 freeways.

The hours-long pursuit came to an end around 4 a.m. However, Santana was then in a standoff with police on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana. It took authorities roughly four hours to talk the suspect down.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, he surrendered and was taken into custody. The rig was stolen around 8:14 p.m. Wednesday from a food service lot at Fifth and Indiana streets in East Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol spokesman Patrick Kimball said.

