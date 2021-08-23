Police continue to investigate deadly bicycle crash in Cedar Park

The Cedar Park Police Traffic Division is continuing to investigate a bicycle crash over the weekend that left a 68-year-old dead.

According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in the area of Cypress Creek Road and El Salido Parkway around 7:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist, David Lutz, with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Officers, EMS, and Cedar Park Fire attempted life-saving measures. Lutz was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the crash, according to police.

"We would like to take this time to remind everyone to please be extra alert when driving and look twice for bicyclists, motorcycles, and pedestrians" The Cedar Park Police Department said in a press release. "We want everyone to be safe on our roadways."

