Police, FBI investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Colleyville as hate crime

Colleyville police have contacted the FBI over anti-Semitic and white separatist flyers found in driveways, and they are being investigated as a hate crime.

The flyers, which have been found in clear sandwich bags, connect the "COVID agenda" with members of the Jewish faith.

Colleyville is where a terrorist took hostages inside a Jewish synagogue last month.

Police said similar flyers have also been found in San Francisco, Miami, and Denver.

Anyone with additional information on these flyers or who is distributing them is asked to call Colleyville police at 817-743-4522.