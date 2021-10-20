Police identify moped driver killed in North Austin crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the moped driver killed in a crash earlier this month as 61-year-old Bobby Jones.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Manor Road in North Austin for reports of a crash. The driver of a moped, Bobby Jones, had reportedly struck a curb and was thrown from his moped.

Bobby Jones was transported to a local hospital where he died on October 14, due to his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

