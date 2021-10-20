Police identify pedestrian killed while crossing U.S. Route 290

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Lee Roy Pryor, 63, as the pedestrian who was struck and killed while trying to cross U.S. Route 290.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of westbound U.S. Route 290 for an auto and pedestrian crash. During their investigation, police determined that a Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on the highway when Lee Roy Pryor attempted to cross the highway.

Pryor was crossing mid-block and was hit by the van, according to police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver remained on scene following the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter