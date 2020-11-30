Police in Kyle investigating death of New Braunfels woman

The Kyle Police Department is investigating the death of a New Braunfels woman found Sunday along Interstate 35.

According to police, 20-year-old Angelica Hicks, who was staying with friends in Kyle, was observed by passing motorists walking alone toward the Center Street Bridge and standing near the edge looking over prior to her death.

The Kyle Police Department received a call at 9:54 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 reporting her body had been found. Police say there is no indication of foul play, but a cause of death is pending an autopsy that was ordered by Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith.

The investigation is ongoing.