Police in San Marcos searching for suspect of Spirit Pit Stop robbery

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at the Spirit Pit Stop along I-35 in San Marcos.

According to police, the robbery happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec 11 at the Spirit Pit Stop within the 1200 block of southbound I-35. The suspect allegedly entered Spirit and wandered around the business while waiting for all customers to leave.

After the other customers left, the suspect approached the counter, acting as if he was going to make a purchase. He then produced a handgun from his hoodie pocket, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded cash from the register. After taking the cash from the clerk, the offender fled on foot behind the business, according to police.

From: FOX 7 Austin

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with the Air Jordan Jumpman logo over the left breast, a ball cap, blue or purple camo-print gaiter face cover, black pants, and Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes.

Police also noted that the suspect may possibly have a small tattoo on the web of his right hand and another possible tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Anyone with home surveillance video or information about the incident should contact Detective Aubry at 512.753.2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.