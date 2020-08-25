Police investigating after Austin woman found shot to death in car

The New Braunfels Police Department says it is investigating the death of an Austin woman as a homicide. First responders were called for what was believed to be a car crash but when they arrived on scene they found a dead woman who had been shot.

NBPD says that at about 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25 officers responded, along with the New Braunfels Fire Department and the Comal County Sheriff's Office, to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of northbound I-35, near the Walmart Distribution Center.

First responders arrived and found a black Ford Expedition parked on the shoulder of the highway and police say inside the vehicle was a female passenger who was dead and appeared to have been shot.

The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from Austin but her exact identification is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

As officers were responding to that crash, additional officers were called to the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and witnesses reported hearing a number of gunshots just before an 18-wheeler left the struck stop at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to search for the vehicle and for signs of a shooting but were unable to find either.

Advertisement

At around 3:30 a.m., the 18-wheeler, which was reportedly driving erratically on I-35, crashed in the downtown San Antonio area and the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.

San Antonio police are currently investigating the death of a male found inside the cab of the 18-wheeler and currently have a suspect in custody.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of the female and, at this time, that investigation is being classified as a homicide. An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3 Mike Rust.

