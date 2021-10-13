Police investigating after body found at CVS Pharmacy in Kyle

Police are investigating a death at a CVS Pharmacy in Kyle.

According to police, an officer found a deceased person on the premises of a CVS Pharmacy earlier today. The body was found at the pharmacy located at the intersection of Center Street and Interstate 35.

Police do not suspect foul play and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

