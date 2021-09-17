Police investigating Austin's 62nd homicide of the year

Police are investigating Austin's 62nd homicide of the year.

On September 16 at around 5:20 p.m. Austin Independent School District police reported gunshots in Northeast Austin in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill near Nelson Field at Berkman and St. Johns.

When Austin police officers arrived they found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot.

First responders tried to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't have a suspect in custody but detectives say they do have some leads they're investigating.

If you have information about this case you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS.

