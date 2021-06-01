Police investigating body found in backyard of Killeen home

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a body that was found in a Killeen home's backyard Monday afternoon.

KPD says that just before 4:30 p.m. on May 31, officers were sent to the 600 block of Adams Avenue for a suspicious circumstances call.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officers arrived and located a body in the backyard of a home, but were unable to find any identification.

The body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.