Police investigating deadly shooting in Southeast Austin

Southeast Austin
The shooting happened at around 7 p.m on October 6 at a home on Palomino Trail near 183 and Riverside.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Austin.

Police believe the shooting at a home on Palomino Trail near 183 and Riverside was between family members.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on October 6.

Officials say when first responders arrived at the scene they performed CPR on the victim but those efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect took off after the shooting. They say they believe they know the identity of the suspect.

