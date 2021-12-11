Police investigating homicide at apartment complex in East Austin

Police are investigating a homicide in East Austin.

According to police, officers were called to the Grove Place Apartments on Grove Boulevard a little before midnight on Friday, November 10. When police arrived, they found an injured man in his thirties. He died at the scene.

The incident may be related to a burglary, according to police.

"Detectives are here actively investigating, and the other involved party has been detained and is speaking with detectives at this time," said Officer Parker. "We do believe this is an isolated incident with no known threat to the public however as always we remind the public to remain vigilant."

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

