1 dead after CapMetro train crashes into pedestrian in central Austin: police

1 person is dead after a CapMetro train crashed with a pedestrian in central Austin on Saturday morning, according to Austin police.

At approximately 10 a.m., APD and EMS officials responded to an incident involving a CapMetro train and a pedestrian along the Red Line near Airport Boulevard and I-35, according to a statement from CapMetro.

CapMetro says the initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the tracks, and was not in a crosswalk.

APD and EMS both responded to the scene and are investigating.

This section of the tracks remains closed at this time, and a bus bridge is in place to assist customers from the Highland station to the Downtown station.

TxDOT and APD are assisting with traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as more information is released.