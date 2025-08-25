Roads reopen after incident at Lakeway Village Square Shopping Center

The Brief Lakeway PD investigate incident at Lakeway Village Square Shopping Center Sailmaster Street reopens after closure



Roads have reopened after an investigation in Lakeway on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Lakeway police, around 3:37 p.m. on Monday, August 25, officers responded to the Lakeway Village Square Shopping Center, at 1200 Lakeway Dr., near Lakeway City Hall. Officers were investigating an incident.

Sailmaster Street was shut down between Lohmans Crossing Road and Lakeway Drive as police investigated. A couple of hours later, the road was reopened.

There was no threat to the public, police said.